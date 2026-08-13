If an EA Is Truly Profitable, Why Sell It? - page 3
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Probably they were lying then ... They took it as an offense.
I'm happy to hear that because they switched me from their B-Book to their A-Book which is illegal in the U.S.
I found it to be a bit bipolar of them because they added CME futures to their offered products at my suggestion.
And of course, they changed the name of their entire brokerage which is a tell-tale sign of their bad reputation.
I'm happy to hear that because they switched me from their B-Book to their A-Book which is illegal in the U.S.
I found it to be a bit bipolar of them because they added CME futures to their offered products at my suggestion.
And of course, they changed the name of their entire brokerage which is a tell-tale sign of their bad reputation.
Which style of trading were you using to be moved on A ?
MFT swing trading on an 89 pip Renko chart of the Guppy/Dragon/Beast/Widowmaker/GBPJPY.
Single position (1 to 2 standard lots). Netting account.
Getting shoved into the A-Book was absurd because institutional traders trade 50 to 100 standard lots, so execution turned horrible.
MFT swing trading on an 89 pip Renko chart of the Guppy/Dragon/Beast/Widowmaker/GBPJPY.
Single position (1 to 2 standard lots). Netting account.
Oh. Curious. It shouldn't have affected your strategy. Every broker has their own secret recipe ; we never really know what's going on under the hood ...
Roger that. Every U.S. FX broker-dealer has mysterious terms in their trading agreements, e.g., "We may, at times, operate as a dealing desk or a market maker or a straight through processor depending on the specific characteristics of each of your trades. Similarly, your trades may be aggregated with other trades, offset directly by us, offset by our liquidity provider partners, forwarded straight to the interbank market, or any combination thereof depending on the specific characteristics of each of your trades." (This is not an actual quote, but generic boilerplate language based on my experience.)
That basically tells me that an amorphous and unofficial A-Book is built into just about every U.S. OTC broker-dealer's operation.
The only way for me to get any information whatsoever is to request a Transaction Data Report pursuant to U.S. NFA Rules. Most broker-dealers consider that an "act of war," so I generally don't advise anyone to request such a Report unless they are already on their way out from the broker-dealer.
In contrast, my current FX broker-dealer is transparent to a somewhat spammy extent:
Asking why people sell trading bots is like asking why restaurants sell food if they can eat it themselves. 😊
that's not a valid analogy. Eating food is consumption. Running an EA is what? - not easy to answer. Let's say, it's providing liquidity to a market. You may disagree an that, but you may well agree, it's NOT consumption.
While you do not change anything in "beef market" by eating such a beef, you may change markets by selling "a lot" of strategies to market participants, true?
In times of market pattern recognition and of big players monitoring trader behavior and taking advantage of it, liquidity sweeps, it makes sense to suspect that selling a "strategy" to hundreds, could harm the
outcome of this strategy for yourself as a developer. I myself develop trading bots and would never sell it - neither those which work, nor those which do not work. So far, what I purchased as EAs, at best it worked for some time
and then it got a big DD and one gets a bit disencouraged to continue applying it. The most common justification of sellers in those cases is: market pattern changed. And that's not a lie. It only shows, the
strategy was overoptimized for a certain span and that's it.
I can tell you with conviction: learn a strategy with an edge and then apply it yourself with common sense. That's the best way to win this game. But it's time consuming, screen time...
So, we search for shortcuts. And searching for (or developing) shortcuts turns out to be time consuming as well, right? I guess, we are all crazy .... hahaha
I can tell you with conviction: learn a strategy with an edge and then apply it yourself with common sense. That's the best way to win this game. But it's time consuming, screen time...
So, we search for shortcuts. And searching for (or developing) shortcuts turns out to be time consuming as well, right? I guess, we are all crazy .... hahaha
There is more truth to that than I can even say. If we could map out knowledge, profitability, and trauma over the course of traders' lifetimes on a chart, we would likely see the same patterns over and over again. It's a long road to "common" sense and conviction.
Ironically, my best algo operates like the house in a casino operation. It exploits a rather minuscule edge by trading a single position hundreds of times per month and at the end of each month, the winners cover the losers and then some. That is basically how "the house never loses" in the end. I'm about 27 years into trading, so I probably sit on the right side of the aforementioned chart... with the other "survivors." Crazy? We have to be─at least a little bit. But I'd never be crazy enough to sell this thing.
Can you exactly explain me what does it mean and how can I do to make an EA "full scalability"?? Sorry for my ignorance..
I don't know what the OP meant for sure, but for me a "scalable" strategy and EA suitable for distribution would not have its edge critically depend on execution quality of trades in low liquidity situations. If the cumulative volume of such trades becomes much larger, the edge may disappear for everyone including the developer.
Pay particular attention to the months, days, and hours in which the EA is profitable.
Unfortunately, the built-in strategy tester report only groups profits/losses by when the trades were closed - not when they were opened. For EAs with hold times spanning at least an hour, this complicates the kind of usage of this data that you propose (and many of us use). Other than that, your 9 steps look good to me.
Thank you for your kind words.
TBH, I've never been that happy with the lack of deal open times in the Tester Report. Your post just inspired me to get to work on a separate programmatic solution for coupling and tracking deal open time with deal profit. If I can do that, I'll post it up.