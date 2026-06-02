Cannot reply to buyer because private messages are restricted
You should become the friends (friend request) - go to his forum profile and -
or/and you can check the following settings in your profile https://www.mql5.com/en/users/archigenius/privacy -
- www.mql5.com
My privacy settings are already set to allow messages from everyone. The buyer can contact me, but I cannot reply. The issue is not related to my settings. Could you please investigate further?
My privacy settings are already set to allow messages from everyone. The buyer can contact me, but I cannot reply. The issue is not related to my settings. Could you please investigate further?
As you see in the warning message, this limitation was initiated by the user.
If you add him to your friends, as Sergey already suggested, you should be able to message him.
You can't add him without his acceptance, you can only send him a friend request as you've done.
If he expects an answer from you, he should accept your friend request.
I know this. I did not ask for an explanation of how the current behavior works.
Hey, I've been having the same issues lately.
Buyers contact me and waiting for answers, being unaware I can not contact them back.
This issue is a recent one.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Cannot reply to buyer because private messages are restricted
Alain Verleyen, 2026.06.01 12:29This situation is reported to Metaquotes.
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A buyer of my product contacted me through the MQL5 PM and asked questions about the EA.
However, I am unable to reply. The system displays:
This does not seem correct. The buyer purchased my product and initiated the conversation, but the platform prevents me from responding to a support request.
As a result, I cannot provide assistance to my customer.
Please investigate this issue.
Thank you
Arkadii