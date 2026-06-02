Cannot reply to buyer because private messages are restricted

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A buyer of my product contacted me through the MQL5 PM and asked questions about the EA.

However, I am unable to reply. The system displays:

This does not seem correct. The buyer purchased my product and initiated the conversation, but the platform prevents me from responding to a support request.

As a result, I cannot provide assistance to my customer.

Please investigate this issue.



Thank you

Arkadii 

 

You should become the friends (friend request) - go to his forum profile and -

or/and you can check the following settings in your profile https://www.mql5.com/en/users/archigenius/privacy

 

My privacy settings are already set to allow messages from everyone. The buyer can contact me, but I cannot reply. The issue is not related to my settings. Could you please investigate further?

 
Arkadii Zagorulko #:

My privacy settings are already set to allow messages from everyone. The buyer can contact me, but I cannot reply. The issue is not related to my settings. Could you please investigate further?

As you see in the warning message, this limitation was initiated by the user.

If you add him to your friends, as Sergey already suggested, you should be able to message him.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

As you see in the warning message, this limitation was initiated by the user.

If you add him to your friends, as Sergey already suggested, you should be able to message him.

How I can add him to my friends against his desire :)


It is my request to him:


 
Arkadii Zagorulko #:

How I can add him to my friends against his desire :)

It is my request to him:

You can't add him without his acceptance, you can only send him a friend request as you've done.

If he expects an answer from you, he should accept your friend request.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

You can't add him without his acceptance, you can only send him a friend request as you've done.

If he expects an answer from you, he should accept your friend request.

I know this. I did not ask for an explanation of how the current behavior works.

The problem is that a buyer is trying to contact the seller of a product. The buyer does not know that I cannot reply because of his privacy settings, so he keeps sending messages expecting a response.

This is an architectural flaw in the service, not a misunderstanding on my side.

Thank you.
 
Arkadii Zagorulko #:
I know this. I did not ask for an explanation of how the current behavior works.

The problem is that a buyer is trying to contact the seller of a product. The buyer does not know that I cannot reply because of his privacy settings, so he keeps sending messages expecting a response.

This is an architectural flaw in the service, not a misunderstanding on my side.

Thank you.
This situation is reported to Metaquotes.
 
Alain Verleyen #:
This situation is reported to Metaquotes.
Hey, I've been having the same issues lately.

Buyers contact me and waiting for answers, being unaware I can not contact them back. 

This issue is a recent one.
 
Bogdan Ion Puscasu #:
Hey, I've been having the same issues lately.

Buyers contact me and waiting for answers, being unaware I can not contact them back. 

This issue is a recent one.
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