Can't open MQL5 services and top ups through my vps

New comment
 
I can't open MQL5 services and top ups through my vps. My vps provider has given me a new IP but on the sign in page the password is still incorrect. I've even changed the password. Any help would be much appreciated thanks.
 

Login into your MQL5 account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community and NOT anywhere else, with your andrewfraser login.

If your MQL5 account password is not valid/correct, you can reset it here: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten

If you still can't login, check the Journal tab of your MT4/5 terminal for any MQL5 authorization errors.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Login into your MQL5 account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community and NOT anywhere else, with your andrewfraser login.

If your MQL5 account password is not valid/correct, you can reset it here: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten

If you still can't login, check the Journal tab of your MT4/5 terminal for any MQL5 authorization errors.

Thank you. No still can't log in. MT4 journal tab says MQL5 chats: failed to send chats request.
 
AndrewFraser #:
Thank you. No still can't log in. MT4 journal tab says MQL5 chats: failed to send chats request.

Post a screenshot of your Journal tab log please.

Do you see a 'MQL5 comunity: activated for 'andrewfraser'?

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Post a screenshot of your Journal tab log please.

Do you see a 'MQL5 comunity: activated for 'andrewfraser'?

Will reply tomorrow thank you.
 
MQL5 community is activated but I still can't log in please see screenshots.
Files:
Journal.png  6 kb
Sign_in.png  15 kb
 
AndrewFraser #:
MQL5 community is activated but I still can't log in please see screenshots.
Community folder is located in Metatrader in Tools - Options - Community 
(it is the place where you should login in (ot check for login).
 
Sergey Golubev #:
Community folder is located in Metatrader in Tools - Options - Community 
(it is the place where you should login in (ot check for login).
Yes i have logged in there.
 
Is it possible you could do a video of how you login and access the market. Maybe I'm missing somthing but I've been using MQL5 for many years and never had a problem.
 
AndrewFraser #:
Is it possible you could do a video of how you login and access the market. Maybe I'm missing somthing but I've been using MQL5 for many years and never had a problem.

Market in MT5 is located in Navigator - 

If you click on "Indicators" or on "My Purchases" and so on so the chart with the products will be opened.

If some issue (if "empty chart" for example) so look at the Journal in Metatrader for possible error. I personal had error 403 on my two laptops and fixed it by myself.

 
Sergey Golubev #:
Market in MT5 is located in Navigator

The Market is in Terminal in case of MT4 - 

If something is wrong so restart MT4 or relogin to the Community tab  - 
because MT4 is "thinking a lot" compare with MT5 for example :) - too much thinking is not good 
(means: I had same problem with MT4 in past but I understood that MT4 is something about "special" - so I had to login to Community folder every day for the Market and re-start MT4 all the time ...).

12
New comment