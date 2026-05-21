Discussing the article: "MetaTrader 5: Build a Market to Suit Your Strategy — Renko/Range/Volume, Synthetics, and Stress Tests on Custom Symbols"
Very interesting article - re-reading it repeatedly....
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Check out the new article: MetaTrader 5: Build a Market to Suit Your Strategy — Renko/Range/Volume, Synthetics, and Stress Tests on Custom Symbols.
The standard MetaTrader 5 chart is a reliable tool, but it is tightly tied to timeframes, the broker's quote feed, and the calendar grid. In modern algorithmic trading, this is often insufficient: so-called volatility noise, gaps in history, and fixed time intervals distort real dynamics. What if the terminal allows you not only to read the market, but also to design its representation to suit the needs of a specific strategy?
With the development of the custom symbols API, MetaTrader 5 has changed its architecture: the trader is no longer just a passive consumer of quotes and becomes a data architect. A custom symbol is not an offline chart for visualization, but a fully-fledged terminal object with its own tick history, contract specification, and native support in the Strategy Tester.
Now you can generate timeless charts (Renko bars, Range bars, equal volume bars), assemble synthetic instruments and baskets, and run stress tests by arbitrarily changing the spread, stop levels, and margin requirements directly in the code.
In this article, we will explore the practical aspects of working with custom instruments: data storage structure, the basic MQL5 API, tick aggregation algorithms, and history modification. Let's look at how to adapt standard EAs to route trading orders from a custom symbol to a real trading instrument.
Author: MetaQuotes