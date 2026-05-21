"Account temporarily banned"

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Hello!

I am experiencing an issue with the messages section in my account and it says "Account temporarily banned" when I try message my customers.

Once in a few hours, the "ban" gets lifted and I am able to message my customers again, but after a few messages it automatically gets banned again.

Can an admin please check and advise on this matter?
 
This is the message I get:

 
Excessive Messaging is prohibited.
 
Ryan L Johnson #:
Excessive Messaging is prohibited.
There is no such thing.

I receive hundreds of messages per day from customers and I have to answer them
 

Bogdan, we know you handle a huge customer load and your work is highly valued.

Bans are automatic limits on message volume, not personal.

Just try to pace replies a bit slower to avoid triggering the filter.

if you feel the limits are too strict - raise it via Service Desk for review.

 
Oleksandr Medviediev #:

Bogdan, we know you handle a huge customer load and your work is highly valued.

Bans are automatic limits on message volume, not personal.

Just try to pace replies a bit slower to avoid triggering the filter.

if you feel the limits are too strict - raise it via Service Desk for review.

Thanks for your reply.

The ban automatically lifts itself after a few hours.

I have noticed that the ban happens automatically once I send the link to the Products manuals to customers . Somehow it got flagged by the platform.

The manuals are web-based because it is much easier for me to update them and customers will always have access to the latest version. Sending a pdf file would mean I can't update the files once they are sent to customers.

I have contacted service desk to see how we can solve this issue.
 
Bogdan Ion Puscasu #:
Thanks for your reply.

The ban automatically lifts itself after a few hours.

I have noticed that the ban happens automatically once I send the link to the Products manuals to customers . Somehow it got flagged by the platform.

The manuals are web-based because it is much easier for me to update them and customers will always have access to the latest version. Sending a pdf file would mean I can't update the files once they are sent to customers.

I have contacted service desk to see how we can solve this issue.
If it's a weblink, why don't you publish them at the product page? 

Way easier, and way less work than replying everyone in person.
 
Bogdan Ion Puscasu #:
There is no such thing.

I receive hundreds of messages per day from customers and I have to answer them

Here is the notice that formerly popped up in full:

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