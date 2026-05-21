"Account temporarily banned"
Bogdan, we know you handle a huge customer load and your work is highly valued.
Bans are automatic limits on message volume, not personal.
Just try to pace replies a bit slower to avoid triggering the filter.
if you feel the limits are too strict - raise it via Service Desk for review.
Bogdan, we know you handle a huge customer load and your work is highly valued.
Bans are automatic limits on message volume, not personal.
Just try to pace replies a bit slower to avoid triggering the filter.
if you feel the limits are too strict - raise it via Service Desk for review.
The ban automatically lifts itself after a few hours.
I have noticed that the ban happens automatically once I send the link to the Products manuals to customers . Somehow it got flagged by the platform.
The manuals are web-based because it is much easier for me to update them and customers will always have access to the latest version. Sending a pdf file would mean I can't update the files once they are sent to customers.
I have contacted service desk to see how we can solve this issue.
Thanks for your reply.
The ban automatically lifts itself after a few hours.
I have noticed that the ban happens automatically once I send the link to the Products manuals to customers . Somehow it got flagged by the platform.
The manuals are web-based because it is much easier for me to update them and customers will always have access to the latest version. Sending a pdf file would mean I can't update the files once they are sent to customers.
I have contacted service desk to see how we can solve this issue.
There is no such thing.
Here is the notice that formerly popped up in full:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Temporarily banned for sending messages
Marcelo Fabian Uboldi, 2023.02.28 13:09
This is what I see
And here is a workaround within mql5.com:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Temporarily banned for sending messages
Fernando Carreiro, 2023.02.28 13:21
Yes, there is! Create a private or public group or a channel for your subscribers — Create groups and communicate with fellow traders in the updated Chat - MetaTrader updates MQ5.COM Chat to enhance user conversation experience
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I am experiencing an issue with the messages section in my account and it says "Account temporarily banned" when I try message my customers.
Once in a few hours, the "ban" gets lifted and I am able to message my customers again, but after a few messages it automatically gets banned again.
Can an admin please check and advise on this matter?