sl script works buys, not sells. - page 2
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@Alain Verleyen
could be a bug with 5833 mt5.
the script works on different deposit currency accounts when i change the code to this below. note the change from using std library Trade.mqh to PositionGetXXXX
lines 32, 36, 37, 42, 46, 51.
i changed the step so that it was simple 2000 points and then 800 points. ALL WITH SAME RESULTS. sell trades are not being modified. mayve it IS NOT my math formulae that was the problem! Can someone test the code on their own demo account please.
Which return always 0 (POSITION_TYPE_BUY).
You should use
position.PositionType()
You are using wrong method
Which return always 0 (POSITION_TYPE_BUY).
You should use
position.PositionType()
my formulae is clearly wrong on some pairs. i have 4 trades with negative 350 floating losses, and the sl is not even red. how do i prove that ticksize or tickvalue is incorrect? or how do i prove that it is my formulae is wrong?
Your formula is wrong. Do you want me to give you the correct one directly or do you prefer to fix it yourself ?
Your formula is wrong. Do you want me to give you the correct one directly or do you prefer to fix it yourself ?
directly or here...please...thanks!
step+=NormalizeDouble(350 / tv * ts / ltv,dig);
this is the result, shocking but weirdly impressive that the broker server accepts them.
this is the result, shocking but weirdly impressive that the broker server accepts them.
Show your code please.
Show your code please.
THANKS ALAIN