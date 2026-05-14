Discussing the article: "Creating an EMA Crossover Forward Simulation Indicator in MQL5"
MetaQuotes:Hi how can dolowod this indicator
Check out the new article: Creating an EMA Crossover Forward Simulation Indicator in MQL5.
Author: Hlomohang John Borotho
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Check out the new article: Creating an EMA Crossover Forward Simulation Indicator in MQL5.
Traders and MetaTrader 5 developers often lack actionable context immediately after an EMA crossover. The signal appears, but what happens next is usually left to guesswork. This creates hesitation around entries, trade management, and profit-taking because there is no consistent visual framework for evaluating whether momentum is likely to continue, weaken, or completely fail.
The objective is not to create a market oracle, but to build a disciplined forward-looking projection engine that transforms an EMA crossover into a sequence of plausible future candles. The system should operate automatically, minimize unnecessary redraws, support manual anchoring, and provide clear invalidation rules when market conditions change. In this article, we will build exactly that: a compact Forward Simulation Engine for MetaTrader 5 that converts a standard crossover detector into a structured and extensible forward-scenario visualization tool.
The simulation begins the moment a fast EMA crosses above or below a slow EMA, locking in the crossover bar as the anchor point. From that anchor, the engine constructs a predetermined number of future candles by taking the slope of the EMA at the cross and propagating it forward with a built-in decay factor. Each successive bar moves less than the one before it, mimicking how real momentum typically fades over time rather than continuing at full strength.
Author: Hlomohang John Borotho