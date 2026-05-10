"No Permission to send Notifications"?
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Hello,
I am trying to send notifications to smartphone but the terminal on computer says:
"Error. The client terminal does not have permissions to send notifications." it is the print that the test expert gives back after it queries for TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_NOTIFICATIONS_ENABLED).
I think I have set all notifications "allow":
-InSmartphone "Settings/Apps/Metatrader5"
-In Metatrader5 Mobile Settings Notifications On
-on mql5.com website Profile/Security I have put my MQID in the little box and it shows Samsung Phone and I enabled the little bell icon.
What else am I missing?
It is Sunday Afternoon so I am trying it on BTCUSD, because there are Ticks there.
I know in the documentation it says that the function can be withdrawn if you abuse it but I haven't used it for a year and even back then I tried it some times but I never had an issue.
Here is the code, it is derived from the example code script. It even has safeguarding against spamming, as in it allows to send notifications every ten seconds max: