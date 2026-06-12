Indicators: GlowTrend Pro

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GlowTrend Pro:

A sleek, color-changing trend follower based on adaptive moving averages with real-time reversal glow signals.

GlowTrend Pro

Author: Ilham Hijrah Saputra

 
Automated-Trading:

GlowTrend Pro:

Author: Ilham Hijrah Saputra

How can I use it 
 
Idris Muhammad mustapha #:
How can I use it 
Download it from the first post's link, compile it in the MetaEditor and paste the compiled ex4 file into your MT4 >> File >> Open Data Folder >> MQL4 >> Indicators folder.
 
Automated-Trading:

GlowTrend Pro:

Author: Ilham Hijrah Saputra

Please provide a link to this indicator.
 
Peter Hudson #:
Please provide a link to this indicator.

This is the link:

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