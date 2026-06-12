Indicators: GlowTrend Pro
Automated-Trading:How can I use it
Author: Ilham Hijrah Saputra
Automated-Trading:Please provide a link to this indicator.
Author: Ilham Hijrah Saputra
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GlowTrend Pro:
A sleek, color-changing trend follower based on adaptive moving averages with real-time reversal glow signals.
Author: Ilham Hijrah Saputra