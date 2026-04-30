Discussing the article: "Mining Central Bank Balance Sheet Data to Get a Picture of Global Liquidity"

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Check out the new article: Mining Central Bank Balance Sheet Data to Get a Picture of Global Liquidity.

Mining central bank balance sheet data provides a picture of global liquidity in the Forex market and key currencies. We combine data from the Fed, ECB, BOJ and PBoC into a composite index and use machine learning to uncover hidden patterns. This approach turns raw data into real trading signals by combining fundamental and technical analysis.

This article is not just a guide to analyzing central bank balance sheets. It is an in-depth exploration of how to build a system that, like an alchemical cauldron, transforms raw liquidity data into golden forecasts of currency pair movements. We will combine information from the US Federal Reserve (Fed), the European Central Bank (ECB), the Bank of Japan (BOJ) and the People's Bank of China (PBoC) to create a composite index of global liquidity. We will explore how machine learning and technical analysis can work in tandem to uncover hidden patterns traditional methods often fail to capture. Moreover, we will show how to integrate this system with real trading, turning abstract data into concrete trading decisions.

Traditional technical analysis, with its charts and indicators, often resembles attempts to predict the weather by looking only at the clouds. Fundamental analysis, on the other hand, requires a deep understanding of macroeconomics, which is not always suitable for quick trading decisions. Our approach bridges the gap between two worlds, where liquidity data becomes key to understanding both short-term movements and long-term trends. 


Author: Yevgeniy Koshtenko

 

The picture is just fire, it's perfect for internet memes.

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