latest MT5 update bug? - page 2
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No it aint, this is on the single pass setting, those boxes should be ticked when adding a file to test, you can't put a check in them.
They should not be ticked because it's NOT an OPTIMIZATION. All parameters are available, no need to "tick" or "untick" them.
Does it help ?
Does this help?
If you're talking about Tester Settings, yes. Those 2 boxes should be white and usable.
I suspect 2 possiblities:
What I'm asking is anyone have this issue with the latest build update? I not I'll move on and try to resolve the issue but this problem is on 3 different terminals so something aint right.
There is no issue. What is so hard to understand ?
Before it was like this :
Now it's like that :
The result is the SAME for a backtest.
There is no issue. What is so hard to understand ?
Before it was like this :
Now it's like that :
The result is the SAME for a backtest.
The OP's image posted in Post #9 has grayed-out boxes in Tester Settings:
They should not be ticked because it's NOT an OPTIMIZATION. All parameters are available, no need to "tick" or "untick" them.
Does it help ?
Hi, no as the boxes are greyed out and I'm unable to add any ticks. I think I'll reload MT5 and see if it helps
Reinstallation would be better if something is corrupted.
Nothing is corrupted. All is as expected. Anyway, I give up this topic.
Fair enough. The goal posts have moved a bit.
For the record, the Tester Settings checkboxes should be white like so: