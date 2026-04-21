Lost my mql5 forum Account - page 2
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It was even 2010 that it was registered. So i just came in last week to get some job done. Dont know next step now. But i want to keep the current account, lie i said am doing a job on it
Thank so much for your assistance
So you can see that both account has my name. Michael ADEMOLA. So its mine and hopefully you can assist to talk to support to help transfer the money, else it will just be there forever
You appear to have used your full name to register back in 2010. I would certainly try my luck with the Service Desk if I were you.
Sellers registered on mql5.com must use their full legal names─which are verified by way of ID. Surely, you must have a state-issued ID with your full name on it. I would be prepared to upload it to the Service Desk Support Ticket, and hope for the best.
In your current user Profile, click on:
You'll have to get by the bot. Make sure to select "mql5.com account" when you see it.
You appear to have used your full name to register back in 2010. I would certainly try my luck with the Service Desk if I were you.
Sellers registered on mql5.com must use their full legal names─which are verified by way of ID. Surely, you must have a state-issued ID with your full name on it. I would be prepared to upload it to the Service Desk Support Ticket, and hope for the best.
In your current user Profile, click on:
You'll have to get by the bot. Make sure to select "mql5.com account" when you see it.
Ok. Thanks. I will try it out. I made payment into my current account and you can see that its same name
Good luck.
I guess that this is the "end" of this thread.