Lost my mql5 forum Account
How many email addresses do you have? I don't think a million. Perform a Password recovery for each of your email addresses, thus restoring access to that account, and then manually delete all the other accounts.
This topic will be deleted after some time.
Having multiple accounts is prohibited by the rules. Transferring funds between accounts is not technically possible. What are you hoping for?
I just felt it was possible to transfer it.
Perhaps it would be more correct to try to restore access to that account and use it, and delete this one.
Try creating a support request: https://www.mql5.com/en/contact. Only support could theoretically help you regain access. However, I'm afraid that given that you don't have access to your email, the chances of regaining access are slim.
Alternatively, you could try contacting the support team of the email service you use to help you regain access to your email.
I was one account I had then. (Micade or Micade04 cant remember the name).
If you do not remember your login or your name so which way we all can believe in your "story"?
This is the technical forum, and everything is about the technical proven facts ...
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For example, I used the search here on the forum, and I searched the profiles and I found one only:
How can you technically prove that it is your profile?
It is not possible ...
You do not remember the password, you do not remember the email, and you do not remember the name/username of your old account ...
Are you regular guy?
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I am very sorry but It is impossible to help ...
Perhaps it would be more correct to try to restore access to that account and use it, and delete this one.
Try creating a support request: https://www.mql5.com/en/contact. Only support could theoretically help you regain access. However, I'm afraid that given that you don't have access to your email, the chances of regaining access are slim.
Alternatively, you could try contacting the support team of the email service you use to help you regain access to your email
Thanks for your response. I will contact support as you mentioned .And if its not possible to get the money transfer and account deleted, then I will just keep this one. In fact, I want to keep this one cos i currently have someone doing some job for me here. Thanks for your response
For example, I used the search here on the forum, and I searched the profiles and I found one only:
There is an easier way - enter the link to the profile page into the browser address bar manually:
But I've already gotten a little off topic, sorry.
Thanks for your response. I will contact support as you mentioned .And if its not possible to get the money transfer and account deleted, then I will just keep this one. In fact, I want to keep this one cos i currently have someone doing some job for me here. Thanks for your response
There is an easier way - enter the link to the profile page into the browser address bar manually:
But I've already gotten a little off topic, sorry.
Yes is Micade. Just opened it now. You see it was created 2017
It was even 2010 that it was registered. So i just came in last week to get some job done. Dont know next step now. But i want to keep the current account, lie i said am doing a job on it
Thank so much for your assistance
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Hello.
I had this MQL5 forum account but i could not log in. (the account name Micade04 or Micade). Its been a long long time i opened it. Cant even remember the email again. I have some money in it ($40) which is the balance left after i asked someone to edit one indicator for me (the indicator is labeled ISM). Now i dont know how to reach out to the forum coordinator so i can transfer the money to this account. I still have that indicator as evidence that its me that owed that account. I even told the guy to do another job for me, after i told him the idea of what i wanted to do; he later came back to give some personal excuse (cant remember now).
So i need to know how to get the right source to transfer tha money to this account
Thank you