metatrader.com — Your New Global Hub for Trading and Market Analytics

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https://www.metatrader.com/en/help/ideas
Some links lead to the Russian-language section of the site.
How can I view the full description? After clicking on an idea, the description isn't displayed anywhere.
How can I view the full description? After clicking on an idea, the description isn't displayed anywhere.
I think - old posts do not have description but new ones should have it ... but it is only my thinking (because I do not know sorry).
Anyway, I already reported about it.
I wrote 2 comments but my profile says I have no comments.
I wrote 2 comments but my profile says I have no comments.
I made one comment (big one) now and everything is fine with profile:
https://www.metatrader.com/en/ideas/charts/metals/lvixbp
I pasted the text from the clipboard and it rendered (see screenshot below). After publishing, I got raw HTML (see the description of my test "idea" in the link above).
https://www.metatrader.com/en/ideas/charts/metals/lvixbp
I pasted the text from the clipboard and it rendered (see screenshot below). After publishing, I got raw HTML (see the description of my test "idea" in the link above).
- 2026.04.08
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