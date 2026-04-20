metatrader.com — Your New Global Hub for Trading and Market Analytics

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We have launched metatrader.com, a modern financial information and analytics portal designed for anyone interested in global markets:

  • Beginner traders taking their first steps
  • Experienced market participants seeking advanced analysis and tools
  • Investors tracking global trends
  • Developers and users of MetaTrader platforms

What You'll Find on metatrader.com

The website is built as a unified ecosystem where traders can access up-to-date financial information, learn and analyze markets, and use cutting-edge tools for algorithmic trading — all in one convenient portal.

Market Analysis and News

Stay informed with global financial news, daily market reviews, breakdowns of key economic events, and expert commentary from over 30 trusted providers, including Reuters, Bloomberg, and Yahoo Finance. Find forecasts for currencies, stocks, commodities, and cryptocurrencies, as well as analysis of major macroeconomic indicators. Our content helps you respond quickly to market changes and make informed trading decisions.

Explore specific market scenarios and trading strategies with other community members in the Charts & Ideas section. Share your insights and build your reputation as a financial expert.



Real-Time Quotes and Charts

Track price movements in real time across 11,000+ instruments, including U.S. stocks, dozens of currency pairs, metals, indices, and commodities. Each instrument includes detailed statistics, fundamental data, and a curated selection of related news. Open interactive charts with a single click to conduct technical analysis using a full range of indicators and analytical objects.

The portal also offers market-wide analysis tools such as heat maps and top gainers/losers rankings.


Tools for Algorithmic Traders

Our Algo section provides resources for both beginners and professionals:


Seamless Access with Your MQL5.com Account

If you're already a member of the MQL5.community, there's no need to create a separate account. Use your existing login to access the features of both websites seamlessly.


Join the World of Financial News and Analytics

metatrader.com is your one-stop gateway to all aspects of trading and investing, combining knowledge, analysis, and technology in a single portal. Visit today and start using its full potential to enhance your trading performance.

Visit metatrader.com

 
A lot of features and data are duplicated with mql5.com, is it expected to remain like that or to be "split" between the 2 sites ?
 
MT4 products will not be listed in the store? i couldn't find it.
 

https://www.metatrader.com/en/help/ideas

Some links lead to the Russian-language section of the site.


 

How can I view the full description? After clicking on an idea, the description isn't displayed anywhere.


Files:
no-description.png  67 kb
 
Vladislav Boyko #:

How can I view the full description? After clicking on an idea, the description isn't displayed anywhere.


I think - old posts do not have description but new ones should have it ... but it is only my thinking (because I do not know sorry).
Anyway, I already reported about it.

 

I wrote 2 comments but my profile says I have no comments.

Files:
idea-comments.png  26 kb
profile-comments.png  23 kb
 
Vladislav Boyko #:

I wrote 2 comments but my profile says I have no comments.

I made one comment (big one) now and everything is fine with profile:

 

https://www.metatrader.com/en/ideas/charts/metals/lvixbp

I pasted the text from the clipboard and it rendered (see screenshot below). After publishing, I got raw HTML (see the description of my test "idea" in the link above).


 
Vladislav Boyko #:

https://www.metatrader.com/en/ideas/charts/metals/lvixbp

I pasted the text from the clipboard and it rendered (see screenshot below). After publishing, I got raw HTML (see the description of my test "idea" in the link above).


Yes, I reported about it too (with the link to the post ).
metatrader.com — Your New Global Hub for Trading and Market Analytics
metatrader.com — Your New Global Hub for Trading and Market Analytics
  • 2026.04.08
  • www.mql5.com
We have launched metatrader...
 
Samuel Manoel De Souza #:
MT4 products will not be listed in the store? i couldn't find it.
As Metaquotes is no longer promoting installations of MT4 on mql5.com and ended sales/leases of MT4 servers years ago, omission of MT4 products from metatrader.com appears to be intentional.
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