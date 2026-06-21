Is AI-assisted EA development actually improving Gold (XAUUSD) strategies or just making overfitting easier? - page 2
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If you're using AI, you have access to vast amount of knowledge that can genuinely help you come up with better strategies, instead of letting it wander in its own direction. Might aswell learn about quantitative finance, why are markets believed to be stochastic processes, why prices are believed to be random. Answers to such questions will deepen the understanding and approach towards strategy-creation.
The Monte Carlo testing step is something I have not be using. I do backtesting and some forward testing but I haven't been systematic enough about stres stesting the randomness factor. That's clearly a gap I need to close.
The point about forward testing on a small live account for a longer period being the most critical step really resonates. I think a lot of people including myself early on treat a demo forward test as equivalent and it just isn't. The execution, the spread behavior, the slippage it all changes the picture.
Exactly, that’s the gap.
Monte Carlo really shows how fragile a strategy is, and live testing proves what actually holds up. Demo just isn’t the same, especially with XAUUSD. I totally agree on that point with you
I think that first, you need to define what you actually want to trade. Otherwise, determining whether the AI-based EA bot is truly working would be very difficult.
You need to understand what you are looking for in order to know where to search.
Good point, thanks for sharing your perspective. There is definitely a lot to learn on the quantitative side of things appreciate you adding to the discussion!
There are several types of people in this community:
Besides, what I'm saying is so true that there is a project that set out to hand over the reins to AIs for trading (the link was deleted by moderator) where Claude, Gemini, ChatGPT, DeepSeek, Groq and Qwen face off... and the results aren't exactly stellar.
The Monte Carlo testing step is something I have not be using. I do backtesting and some forward testing but I haven't been systematic enough about stres stesting the randomness factor. That's clearly a gap I need to close.
The point about forward testing on a small live account for a longer period being the most critical step really resonates. I think a lot of people including myself early on treat a demo forward test as equivalent and it just isn't. The execution, the spread behavior, the slippage it all changes the picture.
monte carlo is essential but be aware it is still testing past data
imo if its logical then fine usually the less filters the better in my experience
There are several types of people in this community:
Don't forget to list prompters who are only good at prompting!😂
I know, I know, kids... "vibe coding."😎