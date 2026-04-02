Symbol not changing
check if other symbols are available on market watch Ctrl+M
Is your symbol selected in marketwatch? If so it should appear on Strategy tester symbol select field
Check here if the symbol you are testing your code on is here:
Rajesh Kumar Nait #:It does not appear in the Optimization Results tab, does that mean the ticker is not offered through Market Watch? Also, does that mean I need to manually add it
Is your symbol selected in marketwatch? If so it should appear on Strategy tester symbol select field
Is your symbol selected in marketwatch? If so it should appear on Strategy tester symbol select field
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Hi guys, excuse me if this is a silly question as I am new to the MetaTrader gui, but I am having trouble changing the Symbol under my Strategy Testing settings, pls see my screenshot.
---Whenever I type one in to select a different symbol, it reverts back to the one already inside input field (GBPHKD). I am trying to switch to XAGUSD US Silver.
Any help would be greatly appreciated