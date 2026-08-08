Discussing the article: "Pair Trading: Algorithmic Trading with Auto Optimization Based on Z-Score Differences"

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Check out the new article: Pair Trading: Algorithmic Trading with Auto Optimization Based on Z-Score Differences.

In this article, we will explore what pair trading is and how correlation trading works. We will also create an EA for automating pair trading and add the ability to automatically optimize this trading algorithm based on historical data. In addition, as part of the project, we will learn how to calculate the differences between two pairs using the z-score.

The strategy is based on two important statistical concepts: correlation and stationarity. Correlation is a measure of the statistical relationship between two variables, indicating how closely a change in one variable is related to a change in the other. In the context of financial markets, the correlation between two assets can range from -1 (perfect negative correlation) to +1 (perfect positive correlation).

Stationarity is a property of a time series, in which its statistical characteristics, such as mean, variance, and autocorrelation, remain constant over time. For pair trading, it is important that the price relationship between two assets is stationary. In other words, it tends to return to the mean.

Algorithmic Trading with Auto Optimization Based on Z-Score Differences

Author: Yevgeniy Koshtenko

 
One improved approach is to apply the algorithm to Renko charts.
 
Hao T #:
One improved approach is to apply the algorithm to Renko charts.

You mean the strategy in this article works best with Renko type chart?

Also, what are those above images about? What are you trying to tell us?

 
Is it working on any chart, any pairs?
 
Dear author, I do not know much about mean reversion strategy. Can this strategy be used on any timeframe? if yes, how does it affect input parameters and configuration?
 
This is curve fitted. you concetps are interesting...
 
Solomon Anietie Sunday #:
[T]he strategy in this article works best with Renko type chart

Renko charts are timeless, if you will. Even though each Renko brick still has a timestamp, the time scale of a custom Renko chart is not evenly incremented. Therefore, using Renko can potentially take the guesswork of manually selecting the best timeframe out of the trading process. Instead, you would be left to select the best brick size. Also, Renko inherently smooths out chart noise─every brick is the same size.

Solomon Anietie Sunday #:
[W]hat are those above images about? What are you trying to tell us?

Although I can't read Chinese, I can read a pictograph. It appears that enabling "profit in pips for faster calculation" for this code is profitable in the Tester, while disabling it is unprofitable in the Tester.

 

Hello, Its an interesting strategy, I tried it on indices.

How to reduce the number of trades? Its taking too many until the Z score is below or above 2.

 
Yevgeniy Koshtenko Good afternoon. Could you tell me what settings you used for the tests? When setting the expert advisor to ‘Profit in pips to speed up calculations’ – well, then yes, there’s a rise. But if you leave it in currency, there’s a clear drawdown...
Yevgeniy Koshtenko - Koshtenko - Профиль трейдера
Yevgeniy Koshtenko - Koshtenko - Профиль трейдера
  • 2026.08.02
  • www.mql5.com
Профиль трейдера
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