Experts: ASQ Safe Scalping v1.20
Will any tell me where is the code /files and how to download it
Good EA thanks
Does it work in cents?
When did the ban on promotion of Market products in the CodeBase end?
can you please update the code base because I can see a Free EA is last updated on 6th July but this code is last updated on April and also because I have ubuntu so I can't directly download your free EA and I need this code so can you update this... Thank you.
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ASQ Safe Scalping v1.20:
A free, open-source breakout scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 by AlgoSphere Quant. It implements a strict seven-condition entry system where every condition must align simultaneously before any trade is taken.
Author: Muharrem Rogova