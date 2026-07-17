Experts: ASQ Safe Scalping v1.20

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ASQ Safe Scalping v1.20:

A free, open-source breakout scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 by AlgoSphere Quant. It implements a strict seven-condition entry system where every condition must align simultaneously before any trade is taken.

ASQ Safe Scalping v1.20

Author: Muharrem Rogova

 
Will any tell me where is the code /files and how to download it 
 
iamsanjaysaini #:
Will any tell me where is the code /files and how to download it 

You can click this area :


 

 then you can download it on this page :


 
Good EA thanks
 
Does it work in cents?
 
When did the ban on promotion of Market products in the CodeBase end?
 
can you please update the code base because I can see a Free EA is last updated on 6th July but this code is last updated on April and also because I have ubuntu so I can't directly download your free EA and I need this code so can you update this... Thank you. 
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