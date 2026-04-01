Web-like UI inside of MT5. Is it possible?
I was seeing some open source projects made on top of the TradingView Lightweight Charts library and this sparked some ideas in my head. What if we can make MT5 charts as modern looking as other Web trading platforms (TV being one among many).
I know that I am not the only one to think about this. Maybe developer's have tried to make it look better, or integrate more features. But honestly speaking, developer's main limitation is the CCanvas library itself.
I know someone determined enough can extend it and make it better, but we still won't achieve that crisp UI that exists for other platforms. I wanted to do something about this and feels like pure MQL5 approach will take possibly months if not several months of development.
I tried thinking of unconventional ideas like a Python process running alongside MT5. That Python process has a headless Chromium browser (via Playwright) that loads your app. But nobody sees that browser. It's invisible. Python then takes a screenshot of that invisible browser a pixel-perfect bitmap of whatever is rendered. That bitmap gets written somewhere MT5 can read it. MT5 loads it as an image and displays it on the chart via OBJ_BITMAP or CCanvas .
There are obvious limitations with this, the number 1 being there's no interactivity. We can get around that via building a click-mapping system that MT5 sends to python, but it would be laggy and unnecessarily complex.
The only option left to me is DLL integration. That is pretty straightforward. But I wanted to avoid it and look for pure MQL5 approaches or MQL5 + Python. What do you guys think? DLL it is?
Hey, thanks. You just, basically, answered a question that I posted in another thread:
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Ryan L Johnson, 2026.03.24 23:25One of the funniest things I've seen is a trader seeking to connect TV to MT5. Why? Why? Whyyyyyy? 😅
Hey, thanks. You just, basically, answered a question that I posted in another thread:
It's not if I use dll, but that's the point. I don't want to use dll. And tbh, it looks too good :DDDD
But not too good to be true.😅
I just did a quick search and there are several 3rd party TV-to-MT5 bridges out there. I can't discuss any specific paid product here in the Forum, but they each appear to cost less than the average EA.
I had no idea that those things are that common.
Capture a webpage as an image, Load it into MT5 using bitmap objects
Load it into MT5 using bitmap objects (use puppeteer or selenium)
To scroll, use eg. window.scrollBy(0, distance)
To watch TV, make fake "video" using "images" (low FPS), Looks like a slideshow, not smooth video
OR
Write a C++ DLL: Websocket stream, Video decoding, Audio playback, then MT5 calls DLL
But not too good to be true.😅
I just did a quick search and there are several 3rd party TV-to-MT5 bridges out there. I can't discuss any specific paid product here in the Forum, but they each appear to cost less than the average EA.
I had no idea that those things are that common.
However, after a bit more contemplation, it's actually not worth it at all, since MQL5 indicators and EA's won't be able to render on my charts. Dead End.
Capture a webpage as an image, Load it into MT5 using bitmap objects
Load it into MT5 using bitmap objects (use puppeteer or selenium)
To scroll, use eg. window.scrollBy(0, distance)
To watch TV, make fake "video" using "images" (low FPS), Looks like a slideshow, not smooth video
OR
Write a C++ DLL: Websocket stream, Video decoding, Audio playback, then MT5 calls DLL
Those bridges are basically for execution of strategy. But I am not talking about. I was mainly referring to the outdated charts and features on MT5. Mainly the look of it.
However, after a bit more contemplation, it's actually not worth it at all, since MQL5 indicators and EA's won't be able to render on my charts. Dead End.
Ok, so you want to use MT5 broker-dealers, and run MQL5 code but not within MT5?
Also, which market(s) are you trading?
Ok, so you want to use MT5 broker-dealers, and run MQL5 code but not within MT5?
Let me give you an example so it's crystal clear on my intentions.
Imagine the following chart being displayed INSIDE of mt5:
The idea being, to replace the look of old MT5 charts, with the above image. INSIDE MetaTrader5.
Also, which market(s) are you trading?
Was trading forex, but transitioning towards futures now
Let me give you an example so it's crystal clear on my intentions.
Imagine the following chart being displayed INSIDE of mt5:
The idea being, to replace the look of old MT5 charts, with the above image. INSIDE MetaTrader5.
Was trading forex, but transitioning towards futures now
Let me give you an example so it's crystal clear on my intentions.
Imagine the following chart being displayed INSIDE of mt5...
The idea being, to replace the look of old MT5 charts, with the above image. INSIDE MetaTrader5.
That chart image looks nothing like MT5 so yeah, I see what you mean.
Was trading forex, but transitioning towards futures now
Most futures broker-dealers offer API access. MQL5 is a lot like C++. Some futures broker-dealers support C++ and Python API's. Many professional futures traders build their own trading platforms and code in those languages. Given the high level of customization that you want, that could be an alternative solution─although it's a monumental task and not really what you want. (I'm talking about futures contracts listed on a centralized exchange here).
As you've found that a Canvas is insufficient, and a Service has prohibitive restrictions for your purposes, this is unfortunately another... Dead End.
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I was seeing some open source projects made on top of the TradingView Lightweight Charts library and this sparked some ideas in my head. What if we can make MT5 charts as modern looking as other Web trading platforms (TV being one among many).
I know that I am not the only one to think about this. Maybe developer's have tried to make it look better, or integrate more features. But honestly speaking, developer's main limitation is the CCanvas library itself.
I know someone determined enough can extend it and make it better, but we still won't achieve that crisp UI that exists for other platforms. I wanted to do something about this and feels like pure MQL5 approach will take possibly months if not several months of development.
I tried thinking of unconventional ideas like a Python process running alongside MT5. That Python process has a headless Chromium browser (via Playwright) that loads your app. But nobody sees that browser. It's invisible. Python then takes a screenshot of that invisible browser a pixel-perfect bitmap of whatever is rendered. That bitmap gets written somewhere MT5 can read it. MT5 loads it as an image and displays it on the chart via OBJ_BITMAP or CCanvas .
There are obvious limitations with this, the number 1 being there's no interactivity. We can get around that via building a click-mapping system that MT5 sends to python, but it would be laggy and unnecessarily complex.
The only option left to me is DLL integration. That is pretty straightforward. But I wanted to avoid it and look for pure MQL5 approaches or MQL5 + Python. What do you guys think? DLL it is?