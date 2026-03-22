Indicators: ExMachina Heikin Ashi

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ExMachina Heikin Ashi:

Heikin Ashi overlay (color candles or line) with 5 smoothing methods, step filter, MTF, signal arrows, strength meter, dashboard, and 4-channel alerts (popup/sound/push/email). Free.

ExMachina Heikin Ashi

Author: William Jefferson Mukam Tatsinke

 

Correct view?


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Sergey Likho #:

Correct view?


Hi Sergey, thanks for testing! The display issue with the candle colors is a known bug in v1.0 — already fixed. v2.0 is being finalized with proper candle rendering, 5 smoothing methods (SMA/EMA/DEMA/SMMA/LWMA), step filter, signal arrows, strength meter, and 4-channel alerts. Update coming very soon.
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