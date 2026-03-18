The weakest months for XAUUSD?
- Quick question regarding history data required for this code:
- Display backtesting trades directly on chart
- First sacred cow: "If the trend started, it will continue"
Quick question regarding XAUUSD seasonality: Am I the only one who noticed that trading Gold in April and September is basically a coin flip? My algo data from 2019 shows massive performance drops during these months.
There is an old adage that states "Sell in May and go away." This is usually applied to equity markets but is sometimes extrapolated out to other markets such as gold. It's a bit controversial because, as you allude, it doesn't ring true every year.
Following the adage, traders would return to trading in October.
There is an old adage that states "Sell in May and go away." This is usually applied to equity markets but is sometimes extrapolated out to other markets such as gold. It's a bit controversial because, as you allude, it doesn't ring true every year.
Following the adage, traders would return to trading in October.
This is what it looks like to me. I blocked them completely.
Well done. Many institutions use gold as a hedge for equities.
IMHO, every trader should collect some stats and act accordingly. Here's EURUSD without Thanksgiving week through January blocked:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use