CharArrayToString bug with build 5660
Confirmed and reported to MQ.
The problem is with CharArrayToString() so I edited your topic.
Fixed from build 5663.
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I just discovered an error when decoding base64 code after updating the terminal (in previous versions this error was not encountered)
Result: