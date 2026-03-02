VPS not working
dll is not allowed on the forum, and it is written on your screenshot:
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Rules of Using the Virtual Hosting Service
- No DLLs are allowed on a Virtual terminal. There is no physical capacity to use DLLs there.
- If a program launched on a Virtual terminal tries to call a function from any DLL, this EX4/EX5 program is immediately stopped due to a critical error. Any DLL calls are forbidden.
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So, fix your EA.
Rules of Using the Virtual Hosting Service
- www.mql5.com
The page contains the rules of using the Virtual Hosting service (Virtual Hosting Cloud): general provisions, virtual hosting rental conditions, payment terms, as well as violations entailing termination of service.
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The VPS not working, I removed the expert from the chart but still the same problem! see below photo