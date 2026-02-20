can the chart of MT5 be compress in one display monitor ? say i would like to see chart from dated 10.june.2025 till today

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can the chart of MT5  be compress  in one display monitor  ? 

say i would like to see chart - from  dated 10.june.2025   till   today  in one displayed 

 
hendrie tan:

can the chart of MT5  be compress  in one display monitor  ? 

say i would like to see chart - from  dated 10.june.2025   till   today  in one displayed 

ask your broker. they are always your first point of contact. This website is mostly for help with coding and reporting of program bugs with mt4/5.
 
you need a wide monitor which can fit chart from 10 june 2025 to today, and that monitor with that width will break guiness record. :)
 
Switch to weekly timeframe and narrow the bar's width ("-")
 

Here's a Daily chart for that time period on a widescreen:

chart

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