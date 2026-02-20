can the chart of MT5 be compress in one display monitor ? say i would like to see chart from dated 10.june.2025 till today
hendrie tan:ask your broker. they are always your first point of contact. This website is mostly for help with coding and reporting of program bugs with mt4/5.
can the chart of MT5 be compress in one display monitor ?
say i would like to see chart - from dated 10.june.2025 till today in one displayed
you need a wide monitor which can fit chart from 10 june 2025 to today, and that monitor with that width will break guiness record. :)
Switch to weekly timeframe and narrow the bar's width ("-")
Here's a Daily chart for that time period on a widescreen:
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can the chart of MT5 be compress in one display monitor ?
say i would like to see chart - from dated 10.june.2025 till today in one displayed