Error 5004 when trying to open file while backtesting and not in COMMONS
Martin Bittencourt #:Fix your code or check that your file isn't open with an other application.
Hi!
Thanks, but it didn't work; same 5004 error. Note: using version 5430.
#property tester_file "access.log" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(1); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Timer function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTimer() { //--- int fhandle = FileOpen("access.log",FILE_READ,""); if(fhandle!=INVALID_HANDLE) { Print("File opened !"); FileClose(fhandle); } else { printf("File open error #%i",_LastError); } EventKillTimer(); }
Martin Bittencourt #:If you want to backtest an EA, that uses files, place them in the common folder and use the FILE_COMMON flag when opening. In the tester it is not possible to use the local files just the ones in the common folder for some reason.
Thanks for the test code!
Result: the same :T
It only worked when I attached to a chart as trying to run it. But in backtesting, failure again.
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Hi!
I'm trying to open a .txt file using CFileTxt class while executing backtesting. The idea is that it gets a list of datetime values which the EA is supposed to skip.
When trying to open the file, I allways get error 5004, so apparently the FileOpen function is not finding my .txt file. The problem is that I've tried to put it everywhere and it doesn't matter where I put it, it doesn't find it:
in the EA (and the helper files do indeed say files that are going to be used in backtesting must be informed with this property: "Input files to be tested, if needed, should always be specified."), but nothing changed.
So why exactly is this happening? I remember facing the exact same problem before and ended giving up and using the COMMONS file path. I'd like, though, to finally solve this issue. The only "appearence of solution" I found was this post , but using Windows functions to copy a file into a folder seems akward to say the least.
Finally, the "nothing special code":