Automated Trading Championship 2011: Interview with Atsushi Yamanaka (alohafx)

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What is common between skydiving, Futures, Hawaii, translations and spies? We didn't know it until we've managed to communicate with disqualified participant Atsushi Yamanaka (alohafx). His has a creed "Life is Good!", and one can hardly doubt that. It was interesting to know that distances between the continents are not an obstacle for communication among our Championship's participants.

Atsushi Yamanaka (alohafx): Life is Good!

You have created your EA in MQL5 Wizard. What do you think about it?

Fantastic toy! Perfect for the people like me who wants to make automatic trading robot but not very good at writing the code. The coding skill and strategy idea is totally different story. I believe there are lots of people who knows trading but not coding.

I want anyone to use my EA (if it works) as a MQL5 Wizard template to prepare for the next Championship.

The full text is available on the Championship website - Interview with Atsushi Yamanaka (alohafx).

The Sponsors of the Automated Trading Championship 2011 are MIG Bank, Go Markets and Vantage FX. The Media Sponsor of the Championship is Forex-TSD.

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