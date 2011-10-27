Automated Trading Championship 2011: Interview with Sergey Nikitin (VNIK)
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In the second week of the competition, the Expert Advisor of Sergey Nikitin (VNIK) trading on two currency pairs EURUSD and EURJPY got featured on the very top drawing away from the rest. Multicurrency Expert Advisors always attract attention in the Championship, especially those that show good results. We talked with Sergey about the role of luck in a trader's life and his way of trading.
You are a regular participant of the Championship except for one year. Why did you miss ATC 2007? You participated in 2008, but your EA didn't trade. Was there an error in your program?
There was an interesting situation in 2007. My EA was not allowed to participate in the Championship. As far as I understand, the reason was that the final compilation was done on my work PC, while I sent it to the competition from home. In 2008 I didn't understand properly some of the new rules of the Championship, and eventually my system in the EA simply didn't receive all the necessary input data for trading and, accordingly, didn't open a single position. Well, it happens.
The Sponsors of the Automated Trading Championship 2011 are MIG Bank, Go Markets and Vantage FX. The Media Sponsor of the Championship is Forex-TSD.