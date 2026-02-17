Optimization Results learning issue
Could you share a picture of your problem?
Once I had problem with DB ( data base ), the times came in epoch format, perhaps this is your problem, look for an epoch convertor.
Michael Myers:
I have an issue with my XML exported optimization results → I have a TF setting, and in the results, it appears as a number so i can't find out which time frame it is.
Does anyone have the solution, like a database which refers the assignated numbers to each time frame or something like this ?
Try to look here.
MQL5 Book: Symbols and timeframes / Creating application programs
- www.mql5.com
Timeseries with quotes are identified by two parameters: symbol name (financial instrument) and timeframe (period). The user can see the list of...
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Hello everyone, hope this message finds you all well
I have an issue with my XML exported optimization results → I have a TF setting, and in the results, it appears as a number so i can't find out which time frame it is.
Does anyone have the solution, like a database which refers the assignated numbers to each time frame or something like this ?
Thanks a lot in advance and have a good day
MM