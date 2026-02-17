Compiling time and .ex5 file size – Should I be worried?

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Hi everyone,

0 errors, 0 warnings, 1398 msec elapsed, cpu='X64 Regular'

Almost a second and a half for a standard compilation. Should I be concerned about this?

It's an EA, and it feels pretty heavy to me.

It includes 6 scripts in addition to the native MT5 classes.

I'm developing using OOP, which I suspect is what's pushing the .ex5 file size to around 300 KB.

I also use a lot of structures throughout the code because I find them very practical for data management.

I’d love to get your feedback on your own compile times and .ex5 file sizes.

 

It's impossible to answer without more context.

What build are using to compile ? Was it different from an other build ?

What are your computer specs ?

Is it with optimization enabled or without ?

1398 msec is not much but it depends of the code compiled.

 

I believe it depends on your computer specs. I enabled Turbo Mode on my system and 1793 line  code is compiled in 

when turbo mode is off



 

What are your worries about this?


Being slow in other computers?

 

Hey,

I think I’ve got another "beast" on my hands.

The total line count for the whole project—at least for my code—must be getting close to 20,000 lines.

My main question was about the stability of ex5: the bigger it gets, the higher the risk of it crashing, right?

Plus, this ex5 is supposed to run on a VPS... and usually, virtual machines are way less powerful.

That’s what I was wondering.



 
Don't worry about this. because it would be faster if you are completing at mt4
My own project compilation finished in only 1 second on MT4, and the ex4 size is 2.3MB
Same project on MT5 needs 20 seconds, and the ex5 size is much less than 2MB

And the CPU of my laptop is Ultra9 285H...

The reason why the MT5 compiler is slower than the MT4. We can get the conclude from check the size of the file. Because it's smaller. So it's not hard to understand the compiler doing much more bloatware when compiling...
 
Ding Kang Chen #:
Don't worry about this. because it would be faster if you are completing at mt4
My own project compilation finished in only 1 second on MT4, and the ex4 size is 2.3MB
Same project on MT5 needs 20 seconds, and the ex5 size is much less than 2MB

And the CPU of my laptop is Ultra9 285H...

The reason why the MT5 compiler is slower than the MT4. We can get the conclude from check the size of the file. Because it's smaller. So it's not hard to understand the compiler doing much more bloatware when compiling...
Interesting. I checked one exact code compiled in MT4 is 89kb File size and 136 kb but I believe MT5 has much more features so for me its like comparing a 3GP File with MP4 and calling MP4 loaded with bloatware. I am happy with MT5. MT4 is old software with less features so its file size is lower than MT5. At the time MT4 was launched, we used to have hard disk like 160GB now developers having 1TB SSD is normal, so no complains with a slighter bigger file size with latest features and performance.
 
Rajesh Kumar Nait #:
有意思。我查了一下，MT4 编译的同一段代码文件大小是 89KB，MT5 是 136KB，但我相信 MT5 的功能要丰富得多。对我来说，这就好比比较 3GP 文件和 MP4 文件，然后说 MP4 里塞满了臃肿的软件。我对 MT5 很满意。MT4 是老软件了，功能少，所以文件大小比 MT5 小。MT4 发布的时候，我们用的硬盘大概只有 160GB，现在开发者用 1TB 的固态硬盘已经很普遍了，所以对于拥有最新功能和性能的 MT5 来说，文件稍微大一点也没什么可抱怨的。
No, I suggest you should check the source file(include the mqh file or any dependency source, such as the MQL Controls library, Canvas) you compile on mt4, which means you probably missed the difference between MQL5 and MQL4 

And on mql5. The x64 regular and AVX compiler will also make the final ex5 program file different in size
 
Thx
 

In my opinion, the compiler has become significantly slower since the last update.

For me, the compilation time is more than 80% longer, at 175000 ms (a slightly larger EA)

 
Werner Arthur Klehr # :

In my opinion, the compiler has become significantly slower since the last update.

For me, the compilation time is more than 80% longer, at 175000 ms (a slightly larger EA)

Wow! I hope it's profitable!
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