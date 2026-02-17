Compiling time and .ex5 file size – Should I be worried?
It's impossible to answer without more context.
What build are using to compile ? Was it different from an other build ?
What are your computer specs ?
Is it with optimization enabled or without ?
1398 msec is not much but it depends of the code compiled.
I believe it depends on your computer specs. I enabled Turbo Mode on my system and 1793 line code is compiled in
when turbo mode is off
What are your worries about this?
Being slow in other computers?
Hey,
I think I’ve got another "beast" on my hands.
The total line count for the whole project—at least for my code—must be getting close to 20,000 lines.
My main question was about the stability of ex5: the bigger it gets, the higher the risk of it crashing, right?
Plus, this ex5 is supposed to run on a VPS... and usually, virtual machines are way less powerful.
That’s what I was wondering.
有意思。我查了一下，MT4 编译的同一段代码文件大小是 89KB，MT5 是 136KB，但我相信 MT5 的功能要丰富得多。对我来说，这就好比比较 3GP 文件和 MP4 文件，然后说 MP4 里塞满了臃肿的软件。我对 MT5 很满意。MT4 是老软件了，功能少，所以文件大小比 MT5 小。MT4 发布的时候，我们用的硬盘大概只有 160GB，现在开发者用 1TB 的固态硬盘已经很普遍了，所以对于拥有最新功能和性能的 MT5 来说，文件稍微大一点也没什么可抱怨的。
In my opinion, the compiler has become significantly slower since the last update.
For me, the compilation time is more than 80% longer, at 175000 ms (a slightly larger EA)
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Hi everyone,
0 errors, 0 warnings, 1398 msec elapsed, cpu='X64 Regular'
Almost a second and a half for a standard compilation. Should I be concerned about this?
It's an EA, and it feels pretty heavy to me.
It includes 6 scripts in addition to the native MT5 classes.
I'm developing using OOP, which I suspect is what's pushing the .ex5 file size to around 300 KB.
I also use a lot of structures throughout the code because I find them very practical for data management.
I’d love to get your feedback on your own compile times and .ex5 file sizes.