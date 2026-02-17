Can't see MT5 VPS anywhere in the navigator
Is the corresponding service enabled in the terminal settings?
I tried Navigator - not there
Have you tried right-clicking on your account?
It is enabled!
I've looked everything and tried 3 different accounts
Thanks for trying to help!
This is what I have
No worries
Thanks for trying to help!
That virtual hosting error is also something I need to ask the community.
No worries
Thanks for trying to help!
That virtual hosting error is also something I need to ask the community.
Oh wow.. dear China. Yes, I am in China.
I am using a VPN, which might be the issue.
If I get a private VPS (Forex VPS) and use MT5 from a remote desktop connection, will I still have the same issue?
I tried a few demo trades, it worked. I could attach my EA, no problem.
I only have two issues: no VPS (with consideration of my location, I guess I should just buy an external VPS) and the virtual hosts problem.
Btw, I also don't have access to signals (no MT5 signals no MT5 VPS)
Many thanks for your reply!
Hey guys,
Many thanks for all the feedback.
I bought Forex VPS and I'm connecting thru remote desktop and it seems to be working fine. So far so good, fingers crossed.
So for anyone in China having this problem, the solution is likely external VPS
Cheers!
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I can't see the MT5 VPS option anywhere!
I tried Navigator - not there
I tried tools - unable to select
I tried tools --> option, no cloud tab to select.
I have tried on 3 accounts: Metaquotes, IC Markets and Pepperstone.
Anyone knows the issue?
Thank!