Can't see MT5 VPS anywhere in the navigator

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I can't see the MT5 VPS option anywhere!

I tried Navigator - not there

I tried tools - unable to select

I tried tools --> option, no cloud tab to select.

I have tried on 3 accounts: Metaquotes, IC Markets and Pepperstone.

Anyone knows the issue?

Thank! 

 

Is the corresponding service enabled in the terminal settings?


 
Martin Dassylva:
I tried Navigator - not there

Have you tried right-clicking on your account?


 

It is enabled! 

I've looked everything and tried 3 different accounts

Thanks for trying to help! 

 
Martin Dassylva #:

It is enabled! 

I've looked everything and tried 3 different accounts

Thanks for trying to help! 

Are there any errors in the journal (after restarting the terminal)? Does the journal confirm that you are logged in to MQL5.community?


 

This is what I have 

 

Martin Dassylva #:

This is what I have

 

Unfortunately, I don't know what causes this error or how to fix it. I hope someone else can give you a helpful answer.

 

No worries

Thanks for trying to help!

That virtual hosting error is also something I need to ask the community. 

 
Martin Dassylva #:

No worries

Thanks for trying to help!

That virtual hosting error is also something I need to ask the community. 

This is known issue for users from China. MetaQuotes is trying to find a solution.
 

Oh wow.. dear China. Yes, I am in China.

I am using a VPN, which might be the issue.

If I get a private VPS (Forex VPS) and use MT5 from a remote desktop connection, will I still have the same issue? 

I tried a few demo trades, it worked. I could attach my EA, no problem.

I only have two issues: no VPS (with consideration of my location, I guess I should just buy an external VPS) and the virtual hosts problem.

Btw, I also don't have access to signals (no MT5 signals no MT5 VPS)


Many thanks for your reply! 

 

Hey guys,

Many thanks for all the feedback.

I bought Forex VPS and I'm connecting thru remote desktop and it seems to be working fine. So far so good, fingers crossed.

So for anyone in China having this problem, the solution is likely external VPS

Cheers! 

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