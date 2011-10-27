Is there any shortcut or keys for looking up the commands/code in MQL5 reference?
Say I type in the editor, SymbolInfoDouble(.... and I want to see the MQL5 reference for this...is there a shortcut?
Currently I keep having to go to the tabs, which is very cumbersome...
thx!