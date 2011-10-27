Is there any shortcut or keys for looking up the commands/code in MQL5 reference?

Say I type in the editor, SymbolInfoDouble(.... and I want to see the MQL5 reference for this...is there a shortcut?

Currently I keep having to go to the tabs, which is very cumbersome...

thx!

 
Highlight SymbolInfoDouble, press F1.
 

Place cursor into function and press Ctr+Shift+Space


