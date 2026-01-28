MQL5 VPS - Unable to stop running the VPS

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I have an issue with the VPS. I can't stop the VPS and the journal keep printing non-stop "Failed to get logs" and "Failed to get expert logs", code [403].
 
6823635:
code [403]

About error 403:

Summary: Installation Failed - Error 403 and more
Summary: Installation Failed - Error 403 and more
Summary: Installation Failed - Error 403 and more
  • 2025.02.19
  • www.mql5.com
Many traders are using MQL5 VPS , and this VPS is having a lot of advantadges, for example - the traders do not lose activations when they  migrate/synhronize their MT4/MT5 environment to MQL5
 

My apologies, as I don't quite understand what I need to do the resolve this issue. Below is the screenshot of the journal. Could you help me on how to resolve this?


 
6823635 #:

My apologies, as I don't quite understand what I need to do the resolve this issue. Below is the screenshot of the journal. Could you help me on how to resolve this?


If it is about the reason of error 403 so there are a lot of reasons for this error. And you should find your reason by yourself (because you only know your computer, your Windows version, your internet connection and your VPS and so on).

I posted the link to the summary blog post with all the reasons described and about "what to do" for example: Summary: Installation Failed - Error 403 and more

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If you find that the reason comes from MQL5 VPS server so you can write to the service desk asking them to change the VPS server (how to write to the service desk: ).

Access to www.mql5.com was denied
Access to www.mql5.com was denied
  • 2025.08.27
  • www.mql5.com
When I visit https://www.mql5.com/ I now get this message: You don't have authorization to view this page. HTTP ERROR 403 It always worked...
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