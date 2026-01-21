Wine has updated and crushed Metatrader 5
André Luís Lopes da Silva:Downgrade to Wine 10.
How I can solve this problem?
Which Linux distribution are you running.
sudo apt install virtualboxIt’s way better to use a VM than Wine
Try wine-staging. It helped me
Version 5.00 build 5512
:~$ /opt/wine-staging/bin/wine --version wine-11.0 (Staging) :~$ lsb_release -a No LSB modules are available. Distributor ID: Ubuntu Description: Ubuntu 22.04.5 LTS Release: 22.04 Codename: jammyMetaTrader 5
Version 5.00 build 5512
See this.
How to solve "A debugger has been found running in your system...."
- 2026.01.21
- www.mql5.com
I was using the Meta Trader 5 inside Linux OpenSuse and Wine...
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Please, unload ir from memory and restart your program.
I am more than three days trying to solve this problem, I try everything suggestion and nothing. We need a metatrader 5 version for linux. It is a great problem due to more and more users abandon windows.
When MetaTrader 5 fails its users, it's a huge disappointment and a very negative experience for its clients.
How I can solve this problem?