Wine has updated and crushed Metatrader 5

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I try to access metatrader 5 and appear this message: A debugger has been found running in your system.

Please, unload ir from memory and restart your program.



I am more than three days trying to solve this problem, I try everything suggestion and nothing. We need a metatrader 5 version for linux. It is a great problem due to more and more users abandon windows. 


When MetaTrader 5 fails its users, it's a huge disappointment and a very negative experience for its clients.


How I can solve this problem? 

 
André Luís Lopes da Silva:

How I can solve this problem? 

Downgrade to Wine 10.
 

Which Linux distribution are you running.

sudo apt install virtualbox

It’s way better to use a VM than Wine
 
Jason Smith #:

Which Linux distribution are you running.

sudo apt install virtualbox

It’s way better to use a VM than Wine

Linux Mint 21.2

 
dcstoyanov #:
Downgrade to Wine 10.
Thanks, I am going to test. 
 
Try wine-staging. It helped me
:~$ /opt/wine-staging/bin/wine --version
wine-11.0 (Staging)

:~$ lsb_release -a
No LSB modules are available.
Distributor ID:	Ubuntu
Description:	Ubuntu 22.04.5 LTS
Release:	22.04
Codename:	jammy
MetaTrader 5
Version 5.00 build 5512
 
See this.
How to solve "A debugger has been found running in your system...."
How to solve "A debugger has been found running in your system...."
  • 2026.01.21
  • www.mql5.com
I was using the Meta Trader 5 inside Linux OpenSuse and Wine...
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