Discussing the article: "Introduction to MQL5 (Part 35): Mastering API and WebRequest Function in MQL5 (IX)"
Welcome back to Part 35 of the Introduction to MQL5 series! In the last article we concentrated on developing the MetaTrader 5 chart's interactive control panel as the project's front end. We learned how to create the panel's layout, incorporate buttons and input boxes, and show text within the panel. The panel did not yet communicate with any external services and was only visual at that point. By linking that control panel to the backend logic, we take the project one step further in this section. This article's primary focus is on managing user interaction using chart events, identifying when the send button is clicked, and utilizing the WebRequest function to get user data ready for sending to an external API.
Additionally, we will outline the fundamental framework for obtaining the server response and getting it ready for panel display. As in earlier parts of this series, we won't try to go into great detail about every idea. Rather, we will just concentrate on what is required to complete the assignment. This prevents you from being overloaded with irrelevant information and keeps the learning process applicable. Your control panel won't be static after reading this article. It will interact with an external API server and actively react to user input.
Author: Israel Pelumi Abioye