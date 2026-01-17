MT5 Strategy Tester using only one core and Testing is very slow
Backtest run on a single core, only optimization can use multiple cores.
If you need hours to finish a backtest of 1 year, it's clear that you EA is very far from being "fully optimized" and, generally, well done.
Think also about the fact if you need to backtest in "real ticks" mode or not, 99% of times people think it's better to do that even if they don't need it, increasing the duration of the test for no reason.
Hello,
MT4 Testing takes 2-3 hours for testing 1 year timeframe even when my EA code is fully optimized and have good config computer. I noticed it only using single core. How to make it use multiple core and make the test faster.
MT4’s strategy tester is single‑threaded by design,
I mistakenly typed MT4 instead of MT5
only optimization can use multiple cores.
Asking multiple option and i am not sure what to choose.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello,
MT5 Testing takes 2-3 hours for testing 1 year timeframe even when my EA code is fully optimized and have good config computer. I noticed it only using single core. How to make it use multiple core and make the test faster.