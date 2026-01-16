MT5 EA trade disabled
I started the EA in EURUSD and the problem is that I keep getting messages 2026.01.16 failed market buy 0.01 EURUSD [Trade disabled]
Dalibor Kusec:
That message means that 'trading is disabled' for your trading account in general and you need to contact your broker to enable it, or that the EURUSD symbol that you have attached the EA onto, is not active in your trading account.
Check for another EURUSD symbol, probably with some suffix in it, like EURUSDm or EURUSD.pro.
