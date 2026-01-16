my platform is stack and cant show real time prices and charts,i have uninstalled the app and reinstalled but the problem persists

1. You did not connect to the broker's server (means: you did not coonnect Metatrader to the trading account), 
2. Your demo account was expired, and you need to create the new one (if you want) - contact with the broker for more details in this case.

