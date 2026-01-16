my platform is stack and cant show real time prices and charts,i have uninstalled the app and reinstalled but the problem persists
Files:
Screenshot 2026-01-16 163835.png 124 kb
1. You did not connect to the broker's server (means: you did not coonnect Metatrader to the trading account),
or
2. Your demo account was expired, and you need to create the new one (if you want) - contact with the broker for more details in this case.
