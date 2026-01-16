Discussing the article: "Larry Williams Market Secrets (Part 5): Automating the Volatility Breakout Strategy in MQL5"
Check out the new article: Larry Williams Market Secrets (Part 5): Automating the Volatility Breakout Strategy in MQL5.
This article demonstrates how to automate Larry Williams’ volatility breakout strategy in MQL5 using a practical, step-by-step approach. You will learn how to calculate daily range expansions, derive buy and sell levels, manage risk with range-based stops and reward-based targets, and structure a professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders and developers looking to transform Larry Williams’ market concepts into a fully testable and deployable automated trading system.
In the world of short-term trading, Larry Williams emphasizes the power of volatility breakouts. At the core of this concept is the idea that when a market experiences an extensive range in a single day, it often signals the start of a new trend. This section delves into the fundamentals of measuring this volatility and how it shapes our trading strategy.
To begin, we look at the previous day’s range, which is simply the difference between the high and the low of the previous trading day.
This range serves as a benchmark for identifying potential breakouts.
The previous day’s range gives us a reference point. When today’s price action surpasses a certain percentage of yesterday’s range, it suggests that the market is likely to continue moving in that direction.
Once we have the previous day’s range, we add or subtract a percentage of that range from the current day’s open price. This creates our buy and sell entry levels. Essentially, we are not predicting the market; we are reacting to rising volatility.
The fundamental concept here is that we are looking for significant price expansions, not trying to guess exact tops or bottoms. This approach helps traders stay aligned with the market’s momentum and capture profitable moves.
Author: Chacha Ian Maroa