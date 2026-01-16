why the graphic on MT5 update with more of 10 minutes retard after open of USA session ?

Hi I assume retardo as in delay . 

Demo feeds are often delayed 

Some brokers provide delayed quotes for certain instruments (especially for free accounts)

High volume at market open can cause server lag

Connection issues

CFDs vs. actual futures/stocks may have different feed speeds  

 
Di Muro Donato Angelo Adolfo:

You screenshot shows nothing useful, not even the time bar or the symbol used.

Most probably you are using a demo account ?

 
Alain Verleyen #:

you can see the gap from last / ask price and  the last candle

yes it is a demo  

this happen with roboforex only and for reset I must close and restart

I want to know if this happen in real acc too
 
Di Muro Donato Angelo Adolfo #:

Ok got it now.

No it's not normal, even on a demo account. Are you running indicators on this chart or on this symbol (any chart) ?

You need to check if it happens WITHOUT any indicator running. If it still happen you need to check your connection.

And finally to contact your broker if the issue persists.

