Discussing the article: "Introduction to MQL5 (Part 34): Mastering API and WebRequest Function in MQL5 (VIII)"

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 34): Mastering API and WebRequest Function in MQL5 (VIII)
Check out the new article: Introduction to MQL5 (Part 34): Mastering API and WebRequest Function in MQL5 (VIII).
In this article, you will learn how to create an interactive control panel in MetaTrader 5. We cover the basics of adding input fields, action buttons, and labels to display text. Using a project-based approach, you will see how to set up a panel where users can type messages and eventually display server responses from an API.
Welcome back to Part 34 of the Introduction to MQL5 series! In the previous article, we focused on the fundamentals of sending API requests from MetaTrader 5 to Google Generative AI. We looked at the structure of requests, how responses are received, and how the WebRequest function operates. There was no direct contact with the chart itself at that point; all communication with the AI was done in code.
In this article, we’ll develop an interactive control panel directly on the MetaTrader 5 chart, which is a practical advancement. This panel will enable users to enter a query, send it to the AI, and view the outcome within the terminal. Since this series has not yet covered graphical panels in MQL5, we will present the basic concepts required to create and manage them. We won't, however, explore deeply the entirety of graphical interface development. We will only discuss the panel features required for this project because this article is still primarily focused on APIs and the WebRequest function in MQL5.
Throughout this article, we’ll follow a project-based approach. Instead of learning panel concepts in isolation, you will see how each part is implemented for a real purpose. We'll go over how to build buttons, input fields, and a basic panel. We will go into great detail on the backend logic in the upcoming article, including how the Send button is handled through chart events, how user input is recorded, and how the server response is processed and presented.
Author: Israel Pelumi Abioye