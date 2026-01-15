Help with Seller Verification

New comment
 
Hello, my seller registration was rejected and I don't see the option from the help desk. I am 34 years old and I uploaded a valid Romanian ID. The information in my profile completely matches my ID. Please tell me the exact reason why I was rejected, I need to correct it. Ed. Thank you, Cristina Elena 🙏
[Deleted]  

Contact MQL5 support to find the exact reason your seller registration was rejected and follow their instructions to fix it.

New comment