ID Card is rejected
Dear All
I want ask about the seller signal, upload my ID card
is rejected, I don't understand about problem the rejected it, what is
the resolution less big?
Please help me, thank you so much.
Read carefully the image requirements, scanned documents are not accepted, they want simple camera or phone photo (unedited).
Dear All
I want ask about the seller signal, upload my ID card
is rejected, I don't understand about problem the rejected it, what is
the resolution less big?
Please help me, thank you so much.
I think you should take the pic with your phone set to highest resolution. This is the only thing that might block it.
Read carefully the image requirements, scanned documents are not accepted, they want simple camera or phone photo (unedited).
I think you should take the pic with your phone set to highest resolution. This is the only thing that might block it.
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Dear All
I want ask about the seller signal, upload my ID card is rejected, I don't understand about problem the rejected it, what is the resolution less big?
Please help me, thank you so much.