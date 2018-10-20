ID Card is rejected

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Dear All

I want ask about the seller signal, upload my ID card is rejected, I don't understand about problem the rejected it, what is the resolution less big?

Please help me, thank you so much.

ID Card is rejected

 
Hendro Sasmito:

Dear All

I want ask about the seller signal, upload my ID card is rejected, I don't understand about problem the rejected it, what is the resolution less big?

Please help me, thank you so much.


Read carefully the image requirements, scanned documents are not accepted, they want simple camera or phone photo (unedited).

 
Hendro Sasmito:

Dear All

I want ask about the seller signal, upload my ID card is rejected, I don't understand about problem the rejected it, what is the resolution less big?

Please help me, thank you so much.



I think you should take the pic with your phone set to highest resolution. This is the only thing that might block it.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Read carefully the image requirements, scanned documents are not accepted, they want simple camera or phone photo (unedited).

Thank you so much for your explain, I want try to send again.
 
Brian Sans Souci:


I think you should take the pic with your phone set to highest resolution. This is the only thing that might block it.

Thank you so much for your explain, I want try to send again.
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