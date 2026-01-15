"Can a Cent account subscribe to MQL5 signals?
Yes, a Cent account can subscribe to MQL5 signals (but it cannot be a provider).
And yes, the terminal usually maps symbol prefixes/suffixes (EURUSD vs EURUSDc).
Keep in mind that this backward compatibility doesn't always work for all symbols; for example, it works well with forex, but it might not with indices, etc.
Miguel Angel Vico Alba #:ok...thx bro
