"Can a Cent account subscribe to MQL5 signals? Also, can the system handle differences in pair naming (e.g., EURUSD vs EURUSDc)?"
 
"Can a Cent account subscribe to MQL5 signals? Also, can the system handle differences in pair naming (e.g., EURUSD vs EURUSDc)?"
Yes, a Cent account can subscribe to MQL5 signals (but it cannot be a provider).

And yes, the terminal usually maps symbol prefixes/suffixes (EURUSD vs EURUSDc).

Keep in mind that this backward compatibility doesn't always work for all symbols; for example, it works well with forex, but it might not with indices, etc.
 
ok...thx bro
