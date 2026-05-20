Manual ATR function vs inBuilt iATR - page 2
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Just calculate the number of bars for the ATR and no smoothing
//----------------------- Average True Range ------------------------------------------------
Just calculate the number of bars for the ATR and no smoothing
Therefore, this is a TR, not an ATR
It is the 'sum' of True Range that makes it Average True Range. ie. sum += True Range
Wilders smoothing is a separate formula derived from the input Length. Input Length*2-1
It is the 'sum' of True Range that makes it Average True Range. ie. sum += True Range
Wilders smoothing is a separate formula derived from the input Length. Input Length*2-1
You're mixing everything up.
If you remove the smoothing, it's no longer an ATR, it's a TR (True Range) , period.
We cannot talk about an average indicator if we don't average anything.
Furthermore, your formula only makes sense for a mathematical equivalence:
An ATR Wilder over a period N effectively corresponds to an ATR EMA with a period of N period* 2 - 1 .
Example: ATR Wilder 14 = ATR EMA 27.
No.
The True Range in the Average True Range (ATR) measures the greatest of the following three values:
Current period's high minus the current period's low
Absolute value of the current period's high minus the previous period's close
Absolute value of the current period's low minus the previous period's close
Which corresponds to the code:
The Average corresponds to the summation of a number of the above True Ranges. Hence the term Average True Range.
It is a Simple Moving Average of True Ranges. ATR=SMA(TR); There is no EMA calculation here.
Wilders smoothing factor is optional and is not a requirement.
The ATR from MetaQuotes Ltd. does not use Wilders smoothing factor.
Reference calculations https://www.macroption.com/atr-calculation/
No
Smoothing formulas