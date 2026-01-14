How to reduce Drawdown on a EA?
Loosing ten in a row is eventual; that's why Martingale doesn't work.
Reduce your risk. Just because your car can go 150 MPH doesn't mean you should. Just because you have a lot of margin, doesn't mean you should use it. Control your risk.
Risk depends on your initial stop loss, lot size, and the value of the symbol. It does not depend on margin or leverage. No SL means you have infinite risk (on leveraged symbols). Never risk more than a small percentage of your trading funds, certainly less than 2% per trade, 6% account total.
You place the stop where it needs to be — where the reason for the trade is no longer valid. E.g. trading a support bounce, the stop goes below the support. Then you compute your lot size.
AccountBalance * percent/100 = RISK = OrderLots * (|OrderOpenPrice - OrderStopLoss| * DeltaPerLot + CommissionPerLot) (Note OOP-OSL includes the spread, and DeltaPerLot is usually around $10/PIP, but it takes account of the exchange rates of the pair vs. your account currency.)
Do NOT use TickValue by itself - DeltaPerLot and verify that MODE_TICKVALUE is returning a value in your deposit currency, as promised by the documentation, or whether it is returning a value in the instrument's base currency.
MODE_TICKVALUE is not reliable on non-fx instruments with many brokers - MQL4 programming forum (2017)
Is there an universal solution for Tick value? - Currency Pairs - General - MQL5 programming forum (2018)
Lot value calculation off by a factor of 100 - MQL5 programming forum (2019)
You must normalize lots properly and check against min and max.
You must also check Free Margin to avoid stop out
For MT5, see 'Money Fixed Risk' - MQL5 Code Base (2017)
Most pairs are worth about $10 per PIP. A $5 risk with a (very small) 5 PIP SL is $5/$10/5 or 0.1 Lots maximum.
Any ideas on this topic?
I'm not about to entirely poopoo RR (risk:reward) nor MM (money management) but I agree that neither of those can resurrect failed base strategy logic.
[N]eed to find a pattern an optimize till a point it works through a long time...
You've really hit the nail on the head here. Basically, you need to define confirmed trade entry conditions. Confirmation can be 2 or more line study indicators in agreement, the confluence of 2 or more trendlines, etc. In effect, your entries should be "slow." In contrast, you need to define instant trade exit conditions. This can be the last price bar closing on the opposite side of a line study indicator from which that bar opened, etc. In effect, your exits should be "fast." The underlying principle is that getting into the market is well contemplated while risk is cut off by a hair-trigger.To be clear, you still use a "safety stop" set well away from price but your dynamic exit lets your winners run and manages your risk.
Recently been developing a variety of EA:
During this process I find that making an EA profitable isn't the hardest part, just need to find a pattern an optimize till a point it works through a long time (4+ years), but I face a problem, how to reduce DrawDown? Been investigating and found that using strategies with negative correlations helps, but I'm not sure about this.
In my process of reducing Drawdown I've found that reducing the Risk Reward helps, but i'ts not a constante pattern...
