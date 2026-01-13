Experts: Expert Advisor required to fetch news data for the FFC Calendar indicator.

This is a utility Expert Advisor required to fetch news data for the FFC Calendar indicator. It uses native WebRequest to download data safely without DLLs. Install this in MQL4/Experts folder and run on a separate chart.

Author: awran5

