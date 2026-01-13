Why everytime i install MT4 it always install MT5 intead?

So i guys i was trying to install MT4 but it always install MT5 at the end, my broker use MT4 and i want to use MT4 for windows
 

If you had used this (before posting), you would have found (among 400+) Where to download MT4? - General - MQL5 programming forum (2017)
   How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
      How To Interpret Answers.
         RTFM and STFW: How To Tell You've Seriously Screwed Up.

It has been years since you could download MT4 from Metaquotes. You can only get it from a broker's website.
          Where to download the orginal MT4 installer - MQL4 programming forum (2018)

 
Thank you so much for the help
