Help me understand MT5 BackTest Report
Differences between "Every Tick" and "Every tick based on real ticks"
- 2023.02.07
www.mql5.com
hello hello everyone I am creating a synthetic symbol and I am doing a backtest on it, Everything is going well, but I realize that, even though th...
Shanmugi:Can read this thread https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/340853
6 different type of draw-down listed. what it mean and difference
and this https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/439353
What is the difference between Maximal draw down and Relative draw down? Why draw down is different between list and graph?
- 2020.05.16
www.mql5.com
Do you know what is the difference between maximal draw down and relative draw down. I think it the minimum equity with respect to the maximum equity before losing. Maximal drawdown is the highest difference between one of local upper extremums of the equity graph and the following lower extremums: maximaldrawdown = max of (maximal peak - next minimal peak) the basic stages of changing the maximal drawdown value within testing are given in the picture below
Hello,
I am new to MT5. can you help me understand these from backtest.
1. 6 different type of draw-down listed. what it mean and difference?
2. Every Tick vs Every Tick based on real tick