Discussing the article: "Building AI-Powered Trading Systems in MQL5 (Part 8): UI Polish with Animations, Timing Metrics, and Response Management Tools"
Check out the new article: Building AI-Powered Trading Systems in MQL5 (Part 8): UI Polish with Animations, Timing Metrics, and Response Management Tools.
In this article, we enhance the AI-powered trading system in MQL5 with user interface improvements, including loading animations for request preparation and thinking phases, as well as timing metrics displayed in responses for better feedback. We add response management tools like regenerate buttons to re-query the AI and export options to save the last response to a file, streamlining interaction.
The enhanced user interface features focus on improving interaction within the AI-powered trading system, incorporating loading animations to provide visual feedback during API requests for preparation and thinking phases, while displaying response timing metrics in seconds to inform users of processing efficiency. We introduce response management tools, such as regenerate buttons to re-submit the last prompt for a new AI output and export buttons to save responses to text files, enabling easy review or sharing.
We aim to build these features modularly, extending existing UI components with animation loops for dot-cycling effects, timestamp calculations using tick counts, and event handlers for button clicks to trigger regenerations or file exports. We will extend the management of sidebar states with dynamic resizing and object repositioning. Our plan includes conditional rendering based on user actions, ensuring seamless updates to displays and scroll positions without disrupting the core AI functionality. In brief, here is a visual representation of our objectives.
Author: Allan Munene Mutiiria