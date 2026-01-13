Discussing the article: "Larry Williams Market Secrets (Part 3): Proving Non-Random Market Behavior with MQL5"
Check out the new article: Larry Williams Market Secrets (Part 3): Proving Non-Random Market Behavior with MQL5.
Explore whether financial markets are truly random by recreating Larry Williams’ market behavior experiments using MQL5. This article demonstrates how simple price-action tests can reveal statistical market biases using a custom Expert Advisor.
Are financial markets truly random, or do they exhibit patterns that can be measured and tested? This question sits at the heart of every trading system ever created. If price movement is completely random, then any attempt to build a strategy, an indicator, or an automated trading system is ultimately pointless. There would be no edge to discover, only chance.
In this article, we revisit those ideas from a modern, practical perspective (for a more detailed discussion of the underlying statistical concepts, see the previous article). Instead of accepting conclusions at face value, we will use MQL5 to recreate and extend Williams’ experiments through code. By writing a custom Expert Advisor, we will test whether certain price behaviors occur more frequently than would be expected by chance. The goal is not to predict markets with certainty, but to determine whether small, measurable biases exist.
This matters because even a slight statistical bias can form the foundation of a trading edge. If past price behavior has no relationship to future outcomes, then systematic trading cannot work. However, if markets are even partially non-random, then structure, logic, and probability become meaningful tools for traders.
Author: Chacha Ian Maroa